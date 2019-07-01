Family robbed at gunpoint in Model Town area

national

New Delhi: In what can be called a dramatic incident, a family was allegedly robbed in a brazen manner inside the driveway of their house in Delhi. The alleged robbery occurred in upscale Model Town area in North West Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

According to CCTV footage, a couple and their two children who were entering their house in their high-end car were robbed by unidentified men who intercepted the homeowner, Varun and robbed him at gunpoint.

#WATCH Delhi: Family robbed at gunpoint by three masked miscreants at the parking of their residence in Model Town area around 3 am today. pic.twitter.com/KLFWbkMVpZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

The men then reached for his wife who was sitting inside the car holding one of her child in her lap and robbed her on gunpoint. They also searched the entire car to look for other valuables.

Police have claimed that they had intercepted the robbers in Adarsh Nagar the same night but the miscreants were able to get away.

An FIR has been registered in this incident.

In another similar incident, A man who is wanted in connection with a robbery of Rs 25 lakh, was arrested in Greater Noida following a gunfight with the police on Monday night, officials said.

The accused, Robin, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest since the robbery on June 5 in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri area, the police said.

"He was arrested following a gunfight with the police. Robin has suffered a bullet injury during the encounter. Rs 1.60 lakh cash and a country-made pistol along with some ammunition were recovered from him," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

He said the police have also recovered a motorcycle that was used in the robbery. The accused was being treated for the injuries at a hospital and further proceedings were underway, he added.

With inputs from ANI

