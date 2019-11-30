Fan asks Ricky Ponting to click picture of TV presenter, not him

Australia cricket great Ricky Ponting (right) clicks a picture of Channel Seven TV presenter Melanie McLaughlin with the fan

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is one of the most iconic sportsperson with whom fans across the world want to have a picture. However, in Adelaide—the venue for the second Test between Australia and Pakistan—Ponting was surprised by a fan.

Ahead of the start of the day-night Test on Friday, a fan handed over his phone to Ponting, asking the former Australia captain to click his picture with Australian sports presenter Melanie McLaughlin.

Channel Seven's official account posted the pictures of Ponting clicking a photo of Melanie with the fan on Twitter. McLaughlin then re-tweeted the post with a cheeky caption: "This version of events is…mostly... accurate…"

Ponting, along with Melanie, is part of the commentary team of Channel Seven for the ongoing two-Test

series between Australia and Pakistan.

