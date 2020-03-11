Fan captures Alaya F perfectly in a portrait; see photo

Alaya F who is currently basking in the success of her recent debut and is being hailed as 'the girl of the moment' for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from fans. A fan recently posted a portrait of her, which was a perfect gift to her.

The portrait was a meaningful gift as she herself likes to doodle and paint. Despite having just entered the industry, Alaya F enjoys huge popularity and a wide fan base. A fan handle recently shared a portrait of Alaya, recreating one of her social media posts done in charcoal and pencil.

Alaya F's debut film Jawaani Jaaneman did really well where the actress was appreciated for her portrayal of a pregnant young woman.

Alaya's silver screen debut, Jawaani Jaaneman, hit the screens on January 31, 2020, where she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Up next will be Puja Entertainment's second film starring the actress where more details are yet to be announced.

