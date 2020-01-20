Fan claims he 'can bowl like Jasprit Bumrah', ICC trolls him asking proof. See Photo

A fan claimed to be as good as India pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the third ODI between India and Australia on Sunday and the ICC took a cheeky dig at the supporter's views.

When Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, a cricket fan displayed a banner that read: "I can bowl like Bumrah."

Taking note of the fan's claims, ICC immediately tweeted: "We'd like to see video proof."

India beat Australia by seven wickets in the third ODI to win the series 2-1. Jasprit Bumrah bowled 10 overs and gave away38 runs with no wicket.

Rohit Sharma, who won the man-of-the-match award, scored 119 off 128 deliveries with 8 boundaries and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 92.96. Rohit Sharma also reached the 9000-run mark in ODIs and became the third fastest batsman to do so. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli played a huge supporting role with his 89 runs smashing 8 boundaries. Virat Kohli reached a huge milestone becoming the fastest captain to reach 5000 runs in ODIs surpassing MS Dhoni.

