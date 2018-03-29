Fan finds a place in Ranveer Singh's home

Ranveer Singh places painting of him as Maratha warrior Bajirao, gifted by admirer, in his living room



Ranveer Singh

In a country that worships its actors, Bollywood celebrities have often been showered with gifts from fans, who go to great lengths to impress their idols. One such souvenir — a painting of Ranveer Singh — has found its place in the actor's living room.



The painting

Interestingly, while the sketch sees Singh in his Bajirao avatar from Bajirao Mastani (2015), it was created after the fan watched the actor's Padmaavat. We hear the artist was stirred by Singh's negative act in his last venture to such an extent that he wished to spread some cheer and goodness in his life. By gifting Singh a painting of him as the Maratha warrior, the fan wanted to remind him of his positive character.

A source close to the actor tells mid-day, "Ranveer Singh has placed the painting in his living room so that he can be reminded of the love his fans harbour for him. He salutes their overwhelming affection, and hopes the painting will motivate him to push the envelope with every act. The fan dropped off the painting at the YRF office in Andheri. They, in turn, contacted the actor and handed it over to him."

