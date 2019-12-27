Fan frenzy at its best! This is how Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with fans

Salman Khan celebrates his 54 th birthday with media and photographers at Mehboob studio in Bandra. All Pictures/Bipin Kokate

If superstardom has a definition then the best example of it at the display is on Salman Khan’s birthday! Salman Khan has a massive and loyal fan following and there is no other bigger celebration for the fans than Superstar's birthday. On this special occasion, his admirers left no stone unturned to show their love as they came out to wish him like a swarm outside his residence.



Birthday boy Salman Khan looks surprised as media persons and photographers bring a cake for him

The entire fraternity to family and media, the who’s who of Bollywood made their presence felt at his grand birthday bash in Mumbai. The fans of the actor gathered outside the house to get a glimpse of the actor to wish him on his birthday today.



Salman Khan waves at his fans, who gathered to wish him at the Galaxy Apartments. Picture/Pradeep Dhivar

Salman was clad in a black tee and blue denim where he made a stylish appearance. First, the actor cut his birthday cake with the media present there. It was a double celebration for Salman as his recent release, Dabangg 3 also emerged as a hit amongst the fans.



Salman Khan poses for the lenses after cutting his cake at Mehboob studio in Bandra

It is not just his residence that has become the zone of celebration but the entire nation is celebrating his birthday where the fan frenzy is unreal!

The recently released Dabangg 3 is witnessing an upward trend at the box office.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

