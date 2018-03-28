Fan issues death threats, abuses footballer Isco's girlfriend Lara for his loss of form

Isco, 25, confirmed their relationship in October last year. Salamo retweeted a threat she received and a copy of which is with the Spanish police



Sara Salamo

Real Madrid forward Isco's girlfriend Sara Salamo, 26, has opened up about the online death threats she received recently for the Spain international's poor form. Isco, 25, confirmed their relationship in October last year. Salamo retweeted a threat she received and a copy of which is with the Spanish police.



Isco. Pics/Getty Images

She wrote, "This man who defines himself as misogynist is sending me these messages..." The tweet, which has now been deleted read 'your days are numbered'. The account has been suspended, while the police has asked Salamo to keep a tab on it so that they can advise her accordingly.

Salamo replied to the man saying, "I would appreciate you not slandering me or my partner. Otherwise I'll have to take legal action." The abuse came after Salamo was accused by Spanish website, Don Balon for being the reason behind Isco's loss of form.

