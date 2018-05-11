Fan Luca's family refuses to part with Arsene Wenger's tie even for Rs 90,000

The kid, from Hampshire, came to the Emirates Stadium with a sign board that read: "Arsene, can I please have your tie?" Wenger saw the request and handed over his tie to the lad during his lap of honour



Luca's father tweeted the above picture yesterday

Arsenal fan Luca Iacurti, seven, who received Arsene Wenger's red tie after his last match in-charge at the club's Emirates Stadium in London recently, has turned down a bid of £1,000 (Rs 90,000 approx) for it.

Luca Iacurti

Luca's father Rocco, 39, has said that the family has been receiving many offers online, but are refusing to sell the tie. "I've had many offers. Someone said to me, 'I'll give you a grand for it.' But we aren't doing that. We are not in it for the money. It's a wonderful piece of history, a once-in-a-lifetime gift, and we are keeping it. I am going to get the tie framed up for Luca and hang it up on his bedroom wall," Rocco told British tabloid, The Sun.