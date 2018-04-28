Fan of 90's music? Check out the many firsts that the era gave us!

Speaking of the 90's, MTV Beats has a whole segment on #Flashback which lets you take a stroll down the memory lane and tells us exactly why the music of that era will always be special.



Rahul Roy's famous Aashiqui hair



90's isn't just that era in which we grew up but it is also one of the coolest ones because it gave us the greatest Bollywood songs. This period produced some of the most glorious and fun songs that are still our favorites and we cannot take them out of our heads. Speaking of the 90's, MTV Beats has a whole segment on #Flashback which lets you take a stroll down the memory lane and tells us exactly why the music of that era will always be special.

Rahul Roy's floppy hair in Aashiqui

Rahul Roy's debut film Aashiqui introduced the 'Rahul Roy haircut' in the salons. He set the trend of long silky black hair with a clean-shaven face. His unique Aashiqui style haircut left a mark that nobody can ever forget.

Madhuri Dixit's clothes from Hum Aapke Hain Koun

It's been over 20 years since this Sooraj Barjatya film hit the theatres, but the fans of Hum Aapke Hain Koun have still not been able to forget the magical cinematic moments the movie created. It was Madhuri Dixit who was one of the most integral characters in the film, perhaps because of her charming smile and the striking dresses worn by the stunner.

When the nation found another Kishore Kumar in Kumar Sanu

The industry saw an incredible singer in the name of Kumar Sanu. A singer who rose in the Hindi film music industry with his Kishore Kumar like voice in the early 90's has donned the role of a composer also.



The beginning of the 'Khans' era

Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir - the three Khans' that have been ruling Bollywood ever since they set foot into the industry. The box office is all about them and so are their fans. Ever since their entrance in the Indian film industry, their popularity has reached impeccable heights. The Khans' rule over Bollywood just as firmly today, as they did in the 1990's.

When Prabu Deva became India's MJ overnight

Prabhu Deva came into the world of dancing and choreography, inspired by the legend, Michael Jackson. Prabhu Deva, whose dancing style and fluid body movements often resulted in him being compared with his idol, MJ. He was even called the Indian Michael Jackson when he shot to fame with his impeccable dancing.

