Fan tells Mimi Chakraborty to gain weight and its heartwarming, here's why

Updated: Dec 04, 2019, 16:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

On International Disability Day, Mimi took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post where she shared a picture with a differently-abled girl.

Pic/Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram

Actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty has become quite popular after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She is also active on social media and often shares photos.

On International Disability Day, Mimi took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post where she shared a story with a differently-abled girl. She described her meeting and wrote, "She had come to meet in my home town Jalpaiguri earlier this year and with a pure heart just told me how different I look in my films and now, she though I will be in my character costume."

She added, "And before leaving suggested me to gain some weight."

She also mentioned "How pure a heart can say that. Treat them no different they are sensitive emotional and amongst us, and deserve to love and attention...Love and respect ON International Disability Day."

While Mimi was seen wearing a white floral top and her hair left open, the girl stared into Mimi's eyes.

