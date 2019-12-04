Fan tells Mimi Chakraborty to gain weight and its heartwarming, here's why
On International Disability Day, Mimi took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post where she shared a picture with a differently-abled girl.
Actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty has become quite popular after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She is also active on social media and often shares photos.
On International Disability Day, Mimi took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post where she shared a story with a differently-abled girl. She described her meeting and wrote, "She had come to meet in my home town Jalpaiguri earlier this year and with a pure heart just told me how different I look in my films and now, she though I will be in my character costume."
She added, "And before leaving suggested me to gain some weight."
She also mentioned "How pure a heart can say that. Treat them no different they are sensitive emotional and amongst us, and deserve to love and attention...Love and respect ON International Disability Day."
View this post on Instagram
She had come to meet in my home town jalpaiguri earlier this year nd with a pure heart just told me how diff i look in my films nd now, she though i will be in my character costume ðÂÂ¬nd before leaving suggested me to gain some weight ðÂ¤Â. How pure a heart can say that Treat them no different they are sensitive emotional nd amongst us nd deserve love nd attention...Love nd respect ON #internationaldisabilityday INTERNATIONAL DISABILITY DAYâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â
While Mimi was seen wearing a white floral top and her hair left open, the girl stared into Mimi's eyes.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe