Fan wants to know when will Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl get married, couple replies

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl make for a smouldering couple, the duo keeps sharing their sizzling pictures and videos on social media and often establish fitness and couple goals, both. They are also known for interacting with their fans on live sessions on Instagram and the same happened recently. The warm, charming, electric Sen greeted her fans with a 'Namaste' and went on to answer their questions and queries.

One of them wanted to know when they are tying the knot and this is what they had to say about it. Well, Sen asked the same question to Rohman and he replied, "We will ask and let you know." Sen was amused and quipped, "We will consult the neighbour and let you know." Have a look at the video right here:

In an interview with Film Companion, when asked about Rohman's age, Sen stated, "Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, 'So, how old are you? You look so young.' And he would be like, 'You guess!' Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn't want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined," she said.

The Main Hoon Na actress also narrated how she met Rohman on Instagram while she accidentally found him in her DMs. She said, "I don't check my DMs, I never opened direct messages. I was shouting at somebody in the house because they had just broken a glass and I had a touch screen phone in front of me and I was just scrolling direct messages and I don't know while saying something, I accidentally pressed and opened this message. And there is a gentleman there playing the guitar and saying the loveliest things and I am thinking, 'Who is he?'

Sen made a solid and stunning comeback with the web-show Aarya earlier this year. The actress, who was crowned the Miss Universe in 1994 and made her Bollywood debut two years later with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak, is also known for films like Main Hoon Na, Aankhen, Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and No Problem.

