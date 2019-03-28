Fanboy Ali Fazal trains with Olympian Michael Phelps

bollywood

Ali Fazal and Olympic winner Michael Phelps to share platform at a fitness event in Delhi today

Ali Fazal and Michael Phelps

Having upped his athletic skills to slip into the part of a gangster in Mirzapur, fitness aficionado Ali Fazal wasn't letting a chance to share the stage with Olympian Michael Phelps, slip away.

The acclaimed swimmer - who has been hosting training programmes in India for young swimmers since several months - will lead a fitness session in Delhi's Maurya Sheraton today, along with Fazal.

It was the actor's trainer Mustafa Ahmed, who brought the event to his attention. "The man is a legend. After all, achieving 28 medals is [a] legendary [feat]. When Mustafa told me about this opportunity, I didn't think twice [before deciding to be part of it]. It's great to train with someone who has been a fitness inspiration for many," says the actor, gushing about his fanboy-moment on meeting Phelps on Tuesday.

"Anyone who is familiar with his work would understand the importance of this meeting, and the training session with him." In a bid to drive home the point that great athletic levels can be achieved with small steps taken in the right direction, Fazal says Phelps and he will execute the same regimen at the gig. Phelps is India-bound to mark the launch of a fitness brand that he promotes.

Also Read: Ali Fazal on how being in love helps onscreen romance

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates