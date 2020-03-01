Fanboy Moment! Anand Mahindra shares a photo with Iron man
In the picture, Anand Mahindra can be seen standing at the feet of the imposing 182-metre Statue of Unity
Business magnate Anand Mahindra on Saturday took to Twitter to share a heartwarming picture where the Mahindra Group Chairman couldn't control his excitement as he had a fanboy moment with the biggest Iron Man in the world. And guess what, it's not the Marvel superhero!
On my way to Narmada, Gujarat to address the @IndiaIdeas_IF Hope to stop by the Statue Of Unity ( @souindia )Impressed by the 4-lane highway that takes you there... pic.twitter.com/Bus17qrHKF— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2020
While on his way to Gujarat, Mahindra had a stopover at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, which is believed to be the tallest in the world
No words necessary... pic.twitter.com/iGXM3YeHVK— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2020
The 182-metre imposing monument, which was inaugurated on the occasion of the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty which, in the US. The 'Statue of Unity' is built on an islet, Sadhu Bet, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district.
Ever since its inauguration, the Statue of Unity has become a major tourist attraction. Mahindra, who was in Gujarat to address India Ideas Conclave made a pit stop at the 'Statue of Unity'. The Mahindra chairman was also impressed by the 4-lane highway that leads hundreds of visitors to the Statue of Unity.
For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Man—not the Marvel character! pic.twitter.com/HKdDvSRgS1— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2020
Anand Mahindra took his followers by surprise when he shared a picture with the Statue of Unity. In the picture, the Mahindra scion can be seen at the feet of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue in Gujarat. While sharing the picture, Anand Mahindra wrote: For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Man - not the Marvel character!
More pics from the @souindia The quality of the facility & the visitor experience is simply world-class. It was packed even on a weekday. But the highlight of the exhibits was the 1st implement sent in by an unknown farmer as his contribution towards the building of the statue! pic.twitter.com/xhgy1GJ9io— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 29, 2020
Not only did the chairman of the Mahindra group shared a selfie with the Statue of the Unity but he also shared inside pictures from his trip to the tallest statue in the world. While sharing the beautiful pictures, Anand Mahindra also praised the quality of the facility and the visitor experience as simply world-class!
The heartwarming fanboy moment of Anand Mahindra has taken the internet by storm ever since it has been shared. The post has been liked by over 40,000 users and has been re-tweeted nearly 4,000 times. Soon, Mahindra's fans took to the comments section to share their views.
One user wrote, "U must be feeling proud by standing under the iron Man of India," while another comment read, "Perfectly put, Sir!" The Statue of Unity was built at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,989 crore.
Sardar Vallabhai Patel: The 182-metre imposing monument of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty which, in the US. The 'Statue of Unity' is built on an islet, Sadhu Bet, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district. It is estimated that the total project cost of the Statue of Unity is about Rs. 2,989 crore.
Emperors Yan and Huang: The sculptures of Yan and Huang are built to commemorate the Chinese emperors. The government had nearly spent USD 22.5 million on the construction of these statues, which began in 1987 in Henan province of China. The construction of the sculputers completed over the span of 20 years, and it is considered to be the fifth tallest in the world. The height of these statues is of 106 meters, while the eyes of these statues are 3 meters wide and the nose is of 6 meters in length.
Statue of Liberty: The 93 meter tall "The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World" was a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States. The statue was dedicated to the United States on October 28, 1886, and since then it is recognized as a universal symbol of freedom and democracy. It was designated as a National Monument in 1924. Employees of the National Park Service have been caring for the colossal copper statue since 1933.
Motherland Calls: The 85-meter tall towering monument of Motherland Calls was constructed to dedicated to one of its great World War II triumphs by the Soviet Union in 1967. 200 steps have been constructed to lead to the base of the statue to commemorate the 200 day battle of Stalingrad where the Red Army broke a German siege, only to surround and defeat the invading army. It was designed by sculptor Yevgeny Vuchetich and structural engineer Nikolai Nikitin. It is recognised as the tallest statue in Europe.
Christ the Redeemer: Christ the Redeemer is an Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ which was created by French sculptor Paul Landowski. The 40-meter tall statue was built by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa, in collaboration with French engineer Albert Caquot. The statue is made of reinforced concrete clad in a mosaic of thousands of triangular soapstone tiles and was completed in 1931. The statue, which is one of Rio de Janeiro’s most recognizable landmarks, stands 98 feet tall, outstretching arms horizontally spanning 92 feet (28 metres). It has become a symbol of Christianity across the world and a cultural icon of Brazil.
