Fanboy Moment! Anand Mahindra shares a photo with Iron man

Business magnate Anand Mahindra on Saturday took to Twitter to share a heartwarming picture where the Mahindra Group Chairman couldn't control his excitement as he had a fanboy moment with the biggest Iron Man in the world. And guess what, it's not the Marvel superhero!

On my way to Narmada, Gujarat to address the @IndiaIdeas_IF Hope to stop by the Statue Of Unity ( @souindia )Impressed by the 4-lane highway that takes you there... pic.twitter.com/Bus17qrHKF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2020

While on his way to Gujarat, Mahindra had a stopover at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, which is believed to be the tallest in the world

The 182-metre imposing monument, which was inaugurated on the occasion of the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty which, in the US. The 'Statue of Unity' is built on an islet, Sadhu Bet, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district.

Ever since its inauguration, the Statue of Unity has become a major tourist attraction. Mahindra, who was in Gujarat to address India Ideas Conclave made a pit stop at the 'Statue of Unity'. The Mahindra chairman was also impressed by the 4-lane highway that leads hundreds of visitors to the Statue of Unity.

For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Man—not the Marvel character! pic.twitter.com/HKdDvSRgS1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2020

Anand Mahindra took his followers by surprise when he shared a picture with the Statue of Unity. In the picture, the Mahindra scion can be seen at the feet of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue in Gujarat. While sharing the picture, Anand Mahindra wrote: For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Man - not the Marvel character!

More pics from the @souindia The quality of the facility & the visitor experience is simply world-class. It was packed even on a weekday. But the highlight of the exhibits was the 1st implement sent in by an unknown farmer as his contribution towards the building of the statue! pic.twitter.com/xhgy1GJ9io — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 29, 2020

Not only did the chairman of the Mahindra group shared a selfie with the Statue of the Unity but he also shared inside pictures from his trip to the tallest statue in the world. While sharing the beautiful pictures, Anand Mahindra also praised the quality of the facility and the visitor experience as simply world-class!

The heartwarming fanboy moment of Anand Mahindra has taken the internet by storm ever since it has been shared. The post has been liked by over 40,000 users and has been re-tweeted nearly 4,000 times. Soon, Mahindra's fans took to the comments section to share their views.

One user wrote, "U must be feeling proud by standing under the iron Man of India," while another comment read, "Perfectly put, Sir!" The Statue of Unity was built at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,989 crore.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates