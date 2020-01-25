'Fancy dress competition': Twitter reacts to Mumbai Police mounted units' uniforms

Ace designer Manish Malhotra helmed the uniforms for the Mounted unit of the Mumbai Police, set make a comeback on the city roads after 88 years, and has divided the internet.

The ceremonial uniform comprise a navy blue bandhgala kurta with a white stash, tassled shoulders, a white pajama with a red belt and a mavala turban, which was designed to embody the unit’s regality in its stature.

Regal in stature, Formidable in form, the "Mounted Police Unit" returns to Mumbai Police.

Thank you @ManishMalhotra for designing such an elegant uniform for our Riders.

Our Mounted Unit is sure to make a strong impact during law and order situations. pic.twitter.com/S0T6bcvdR9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 19, 2020

Mumbai police had posted a video that showcased the revealed the uniform that has divided the internet. Some complaint that the uniform would not go well with the city’s hot and humid weather and accused the designer and the police of having a colonial mentality.

And this is how our 'Colonial Mindset' still reflects in our mentality. — ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ Swanand Karmarkar ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@swanand220) January 20, 2020

By looking at the uniform I can say that this unit will have less impact on law and order but significant impact on selfie crowd! The uniform looks more ceremonial than functional. — Kuldip Gyaneswar (@kuldipgyaneswar) January 20, 2020

I hope this is just a ceremonial uniform and not their daily duty uniform. Don't want our heroes to look like jesters on the streets of Mumbai.. — Rexson Rodrigues (@RexsonRodrigues) January 20, 2020

Looks like a Fancy Dress competition dress! Not practical in the humid weather of Mumbai! Designer went overboard and forgot about functionality ðÂÂÂÂ¬ — JayDee (@GerrySpeak) January 21, 2020

However, some also appreciated the uniform with requests to take care of the horses in summer.

Dress code is very good & impressive.

Some Issues:

1. Due to our climate temperature, they will sweat wit such heavy dress set up.

2. Frequent dry cleaning of multiple sets & its expenditure.

3. Each would require atleast 3 sets each.

But it’s elegant looking @AnilDeshmukhNCP — Ameet Mehta (@ameetvmehta) January 20, 2020

I feel it's a noble idea for mounted unit to be a part of Mumbai Police for patrolling and maintenance of Law and Order. Seriously doubt whether the riders will be comfortable in this uniform in Mumbai's sweaty weather.

Also, Animals must be properly taken care of... — Prasad Waydande (@waydande_prasad) January 20, 2020

Wonderful, these are signs of development and being unique



Best of luck and congratulations — Ø³ÙÂÂ ÛÂÂØ± Ú¯ÙÂÂØ¬ÙÂÂØ§Ø±ÛÂÂ Sameer Gojwari (@SameerGojwari) January 21, 2020

Nice.. — Deepak Dakhore (@deepakdakhore) January 20, 2020

Well @MumbaiPolice sure deserves every bit of it! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¥° — Rashmi Kadam (@faith_kadam) January 20, 2020

The video received more than 24,800 views with over 1,600 likes and was retweeted 206 times.

