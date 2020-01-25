Search

'Fancy dress competition': Twitter reacts to Mumbai Police mounted units' uniforms

Updated: Jan 25, 2020, 10:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The ceremonial uniform comprise a navy blue bandhgala kurta with tassled shoulders, a white pajama with a red belt and a mavala turban, which was designed to embody the unit's regality in its stature

Picture/Mumbai Police- Twitter

Ace designer Manish Malhotra helmed the uniforms for the Mounted unit of the Mumbai Police, set make a comeback on the city roads after 88 years, and has divided the internet.

 The ceremonial uniform comprise a navy blue bandhgala kurta with a white stash, tassled shoulders, a white pajama with a red belt and a mavala turban, which was designed to embody the unit’s regality in its stature.

Mumbai police had posted a video that showcased the revealed the uniform that has divided the internet. Some complaint that the uniform would not go well with the city’s hot and humid weather and accused the designer and the police of having a colonial mentality.

However, some also appreciated the uniform with requests to take care of the horses in summer.

 

The video received more than 24,800 views with over 1,600 likes  and was retweeted 206 times. 

