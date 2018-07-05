Fanney Khan new posters: Rajinikanth spotted with Aishwarya, what's the mystery?

The makers of Fanney Khan have released two quirky posters from the film, and one of it has piqued the interests of the viewers as it has Rajinikanth in the poster, along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao

After giving a glimpse of the film with the teaser the makers of Fanney khan have released two new posters which features superstar Rajinikanth in it. The appearance of Rajnikanth in the first poster has piqued the interests of the audience to know the connection between the thailava and the film and the second poster solved the mystery.

While earlier posters featured Anil Kapoor, the latest poster showcase Aishwarya and Rajkummar along with none other than Rajnikanth. The two posters which released today are very quirky.

First poster shows Aishwarya's hands tied with a rope and Rajkummar Rao hiding his face with a scarf, while Anil Kapoor standing with a mask of Rajinikanth from Robot. While the second poster reveals that Anil Kapoor was behind Rajinikanth's mask in the previous poster, Aishwarya's hands are still tied with ropes and Rajkummar Rao is hiding his face with the scarf. Interestingly actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth have already worked together in Robot.

A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan is a story about a father, who wishes to fulfill the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer. The one minute long teaser which released a few days back begins with audience cheering for Fanney Khan and Rajkummar Rao’s voice decoding the meaning of the name. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film. Fanney Khan is Atul Manjerekar's debut film as a director. The musical comedy is all set to release on 3rd August 2018.

