Fans baffled as Liverpool star Mohamed Salah goes offline

Mohamed Salah

Fans were left baffled yesterday after Liverpool's star Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah appeared to have deleted all of his social media accounts where his followers number in the millions.

The Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts of Salah, who is idolised in Egypt and Liverpool, went offline without warning a day after he posted a cryptic tweet. "2019 Resolution: Time to get in touch, for real," said the final tweet, screenshots of which were shared widely on social media.

Those navigating to his Twitter account yesterday could only see a message reading "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!". On Instagram, the message read "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

A similar message appeared on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether the shutdowns were deliberate. Some fans speculated that Salah deleted his accounts due to a dispute he has had with the Egyptian Football Association over his image rights.

