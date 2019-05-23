Fans bid farewell as Team India leaves for World Cup 2019

Published: May 23, 2019, 14:44 IST | mid-day online desk

Cricket fans across the country bid goodbye to the Indian cricket team as they left for the ICC World Cup 2019. Here are some reactions.

Fans bid farewell as Team India leaves for World Cup 2019
Indian fans see off Team India

Team India departed from Mumbai on Tuesday night for 2019 Cricket World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales. The BCCI took to Twitter to share pictures of the squad from Mumbai airport, showing some members including former captain MS Dhoni and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal play PUBG. The World Cup will begin on May 30.

Here are some pictures of the team departing:

Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were seen playing PUBG enroute to England.

Fans on Twitter had the best goodbye messages for the Indian team. Here are some crazy reactions.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

world cup 2019sports newscricket news

Cricket World Cup 2019: Indian Team leaves for England

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK