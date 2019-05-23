Fans bid farewell as Team India leaves for World Cup 2019

cricket-world-cup

Cricket fans across the country bid goodbye to the Indian cricket team as they left for the ICC World Cup 2019. Here are some reactions.

Indian fans see off Team India

Team India departed from Mumbai on Tuesday night for 2019 Cricket World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales. The BCCI took to Twitter to share pictures of the squad from Mumbai airport, showing some members including former captain MS Dhoni and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal play PUBG. The World Cup will begin on May 30.

Here are some pictures of the team departing:

Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were seen playing PUBG enroute to England.

Fans on Twitter had the best goodbye messages for the Indian team. Here are some crazy reactions.

Every-time Indian Team leaves for World Cup they look they r the ones to carry the cup but it doesn't happen so wat new this time that we can expect this team to do?? #AapKiVani #CWC19 — rohit (@rollersroofers1) May 21, 2019

In all probability this would be the last WC for @msdhoni I don't know what will happen to Indian Cricket once this legend leaves Team India wish he can play for some more time. — Jitesh19 (@Keepupthespirit) May 16, 2019

Mumbai: Fans cheer as the Indian cricket team leaves for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019. (PTI Photo) pic.twitter.com/54kTkZEed5 — OneIndia (@Oneindia) May 22, 2019

