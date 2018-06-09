Fans damage Virat Kohli's ear at Delhi's Madame Tussauds

A wax effigy of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli required repairs the same day it went on display at Madame Tussauds in Delhi after a rush of star-struck fans swamped the statue, the museum said yesterday

Virat Kohli

A wax effigy of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli required repairs the same day it went on display at Madame Tussauds in Delhi after a rush of star-struck fans swamped the statue, the museum said yesterday.

Part of the ear of the life-sized statue of Kohli — known as "King Kohli" in his home country and recently named the world's best-paid cricketer — was clipped off shortly after the waxwork was unveiled Wednesday.

"As soon as our staff were alerted, the figure was removed, swiftly repaired and immediately displayed back into his cricket setting to be enjoyed by his adoring fans," the museum said in a statement.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever