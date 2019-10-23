Fans first! Dabangg 3 trailer to be screened in these cities before its official release

Dabangg 3's trailer is all set to release on October 23 and fans are excited to witness the return of their beloved Chulbul 'Robinhood' Pandey. However, for Chulbul, it's fans before anyone else! Owing to the unprecedented fan following and as a special token of appreciation, special screenings of Dabangg 3 trailer have been arranged in various cities across the country.

Fans in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore and Lucknow will get to watch the trailer of the film before its official release. Not just that, fans in Mumbai will not only watch the trailer before the official release but will also get to meet Chulbul Pandey in person. Now that's what you call a Dabangg token of thanks.

The looks of Chulbul, Balli, Rajjo and Khushi have already created a lot of excitement, and the countdown for the trailer is on. It has been seven years since Salman Khan's fans saw him in his Chulbul Pandey avatar. Knowing that the anticipation around Dabangg 3 will be at an all-time high, the makers have lined up a grand ceremony.

The makers of the Prabhudheva-directed venture have announced an online contest where the winners will get an opportunity to interact with the superstar. Contestants have been asked to send in their entries, explaining in 150 words why they think they are Chulbul's biggest fans. While select fans in Mumbai will be able to witness the actor live in action at the gig, Khan will interact with other winners across the country through video-conference.

The third instalment of Dabangg franchise has been directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates