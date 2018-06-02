Fans in Kyrgyzstan throng to local gym to see Rahul Dev, Sanjay Dutt work out

Along with co-star Sanjay Dutt, Rahul never missed his daily workouts at a local gym where fans would make a beeline to get a glimpse of the Bollywood actors



Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev plays the antagonist in Girish Malik's Torbaaz, which recently wrapped up a schedule in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Along with co-star Sanjay Dutt, Rahul never missed his daily workouts at a local gym where fans would make a beeline to get a glimpse of the Bollywood actors. Given that he has teamed up with Dutt in several films, there was a comfort level he shares with him.

Model-turned-actor Rahul Dev, also known for his impeccable physique and fitness, believes that the perception of fitness in Bollywood has changed over the years. Asked about the fittest actors in Bollywood, Rahul mentioned Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez. An advocate of "functional fitness", he said that he has been training since the age of 15 and still follows a strict regime. He also said that people generally go to gyms because they are "aspirational", but they end up taking short-cuts.

