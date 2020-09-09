Fans make merry while the hater troll gangs run amok!

Meanwhile brilliant mash up edits have been made which would certainly make Beyonc? proud. This is the true reply by fans to all the hate mongers who have been working hard ?? to make the song viral and apologising to the dancing queen.

What is surprising is that the haters have failed to notice some interesting features about the dance and focused all their attention to the lyrics wherein a lover is professing that his partner is the best and her moves could be compared to the best in the business. This is just an analogy and period.

If we have to read between the lines then there are more than 15 dance forms that have been infused in this racy number and both the youngsters have tried to match up to it if not ace it.

The funky song is currently trending in all streaming platforms and is on its way to become a sensational hit. A sure shot party anthem in the making once we unlock ourselves in the new world post this pandemic era.

So guys pump up the volume coz this khaali Peeli song is bindaas!!!

http://bit.ly/BeyonceSharmaJayegi

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.