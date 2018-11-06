Fans mock Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah's bust: Why does he look like a kid?

other-sports

The picture of the bust has gone viral like that of the sculpture of Cristiano Ronaldo, which initially didn't look like the Juventus star

Online users have ridiculed the sculpture of Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah, which was on display at the World Youth Forum in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.



The art work is a creation by Mai Abdel Allah and it is supposed to represent Salah as an example of dedication and determination. Reportedly, she took a month to create the piece. The sculptor said she was satisfied with her effort, but Twitter users had weird reactions to it.

An online user tweeted: "Did they run out of material for the body for the Mo Salah statue? Why does he have the body of an eight-year-old?" Meanwhile, another said, "Why does the Mo Salah statue look like Todd Flanders?!"

