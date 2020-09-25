Fans rejoice as Sidharth Shukla now has his very own Instagram filter!

From topping the 2020 list as the most desirable television actor of the year, to be one of the most talked-about celebrities across all platforms, actor Sidharth Shukla has truly created a strong mark for himself as one of the current most prominent personalities.

The buzz around Sidharth Shukla who has been the winner of one of the most iconic Bigg Boss season's in history just doesn't seem to stop! Having even broken all records when it comes to trends and his presence on social media, Sidharth has managed to create such a storm due to his extensive and extremely loyal and supportive fan following throughout, that the actor now has his very own filter on popular social media platform Instagram, which is named after his fandom.

The filter is already receiving a lot of love by fans on Instagram, which sends out a positive message of spreading love and positivity.

In case you aren't aware, Sidharth Shukla became a sought-after name after winning the trophy of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. While he was one of the most controversial contestants of the season, he also had a lot of popular support for the way he played his tasks. For the unversed, Sidharth's chemistry with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill was most-talked-about not only when the duo was in the house, but also after the exit from the show. The pair was also seen in a music video, Bhula Dunga. Sung and composed by Darshan Raval, the lyrics of the song were penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was last seen romancing the Mubarakan actress Neha Sharma feature in the video of the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. The song has been sung by the Kar Gayi Chull hitmaker Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. The music is composed and produced by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are penned by Rana.

Sidharth Shukla has been a part of many singles, and his fans have been sharing loads of love and positivity since the lockdown period. Speaking about the actor, Sidharth shared his wishes with Kumar Sanu's son Jaan, when he revealed being one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14's house. The popular singer shared how he has planned to enter the house. "Wolves always attack in packs while a lion walks alone. So if I am constantly poked, I would try and sort the matter. But if it gets too much, I will respond appropriately and it could be that they don't like my responses!"

