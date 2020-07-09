Fans remember Sanjeev Kumar on his 82nd birth anniversary

The legendary Sanjeev Kumar would have been 82 today had he been around. He was only 48 when he passed away on November 6, 1985.

The late actor won the National Award twice, for his roles in Dastak and Koshish. Born on July 9, 1938 as Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, Sanjeev Kumar forayed into Bollywood with the film Hum Hindustani in 1960. He has delivered memorable performances in films like Anubhav (1971), Koshish (1972), Aandhi and Sholay (1975), Shatranj Ke Khilari (1977), Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978), Nauker (1979), and Angoor (1982).

Throughout Thursday, Twitter was abuzz with netizens paying tribute the legendary actor, who won the hearts of millions with his acting skills, warm smile and expressive eyes.

"Birth anniversary of a legend.. Sanjeev Kumar, the most versatile actor. His charm, his elegance, the eyes... gold!" shared a user.

"Happy birthday Sanjeev Kumar. An actor who could act merely through his eyes.. My top favorites will be -- Sholay, Trishul, Angoor, Koshish, Devata, Aandhi and Nauker. What are your favorites?" expressed another user.

"Watching Angoor makes you realise what a big loss Sanjeev Kumar's early death has been for Indian films! #SanjeevKumar acted in genres ranging from romantic dramas to thrillers. He did not mind playing roles that were non-glamorous, such as characters well beyond his age," wrote another user.

"#SanjeevKumar was an iconic actor who began his career with Hum Hindustani and went on to play leading roles in several hit movies. He never hesitated to play challenging roles. He played role of mute person in iconic movie Koshish...His movie Anokhi Raat is among my favorite movies. 'Oh re taal mile nadi ke jal mein nadi mile sagar mein' is all time favorite song. 'Meri jaan mujhe jaan na kaho, meri jaan' is another great song from his movie Anubhav, sung by #Geetadutt," recalled a fan.

"Tribute To My Favourite Actor Sanjeev Kumar Ji On His 82nd Birth Anniversary. A Versatile Actor Who Can Play Every Difficult Role Like A Boss. Unfortunately The Actor Who Played Many Elderly Roles, Left This World Just At Age Of 48. But He Will Be Remembered. I Became His Fan After Watching His Film Like Mausam, Arjun Pandit, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Sholay, Manchali, Aandhi, Etc. And His Charismatic Smile Cannot Be Forgotten. My Tribute To The Legend On His Birthday. Om Shanti. #SanjeevKumar #TributeToLegend," tweeted another fan.

