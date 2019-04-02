Fans share their excitement as Sanya Malhotra dances to the tunes of Naezy's Aafat Waapas

Published: Apr 02, 2019, 19:23 IST |

Sanya Malhotra who is best known for her dancing skills surprised her fans with a dance video putting to display her electrifying dance moves to the foot-tapping beats of the rapper

Sanya Malhotra

Just in time when Sanya Malhotra shared a video dancing to the tunes of Naezy's Aafat Waapas, fans couldn't keep calm and took the internet by storm.

Sanya Malhotra who is best known for her dancing skills surprised her fans with a dance video putting to display her electrifying dance moves to the foot-tapping beats of the rapper.

 
 
 
Let's take a look at what fans have to say:-

Recently, Sanya had shared a picture with the rapper which had generated immense curiosity amongst the masses. Hailing from two different fields of entertainment, the two artists presented a volcano of energy in the video and were seen having a blast doing so!

Sanya Malhotra has been formally trained in dance and is an avid performer, proof of which is seen on her social media. The actress posts a lot of fun dance videos on her Instagram handle, which are inspiring enough to choose it as a form of workout.

