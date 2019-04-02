Fans share their excitement as Sanya Malhotra dances to the tunes of Naezy's Aafat Waapas

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra who is best known for her dancing skills surprised her fans with a dance video putting to display her electrifying dance moves to the foot-tapping beats of the rapper

Sanya Malhotra

Just in time when Sanya Malhotra shared a video dancing to the tunes of Naezy's Aafat Waapas, fans couldn't keep calm and took the internet by storm.

Sanya Malhotra who is best known for her dancing skills surprised her fans with a dance video putting to display her electrifying dance moves to the foot-tapping beats of the rapper.

View this post on Instagram @glamourbeautybysu @jueevaidya @gulzi01 @swainvikram A post shared by Sanya Malhotrað¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) onApr 1, 2019 at 11:49pm PDT

Let's take a look at what fans have to say:-

Heyy dear Sanya Malhotra really awesome. I â¤ you. What superb performance. I just love it. pic.twitter.com/gPoKrI8Gmo — Sunidhi (@iSunidhi_) April 2, 2019

Twinkle Twinkle Little star Sanya Malhotra Rocking Yaar ðð Aagayi Aafatð¤ð¤ You Looking Totally Nice ðð pic.twitter.com/YEVCFlTIav — Prem Zafar Dhawan (@Prem_Dvn) April 2, 2019

Wha oh so nice And very hard Sanya Malhotra super performance!!! pic.twitter.com/5hFTik40u8 — Dinuxxxxx (@Dinu_169) April 2, 2019

The Dangal Girl, Sanya Malhotra you are amazing! pic.twitter.com/e2ykN4QHCb — miss fierceð¥ (@missionaryloves) April 2, 2019

You are looking so beautiful Sanya Malhotra you're great a star and I am a big fan of you pic.twitter.com/yQ0O3yeiXn — Kriya ð¯%FB (@Innocent_kriya) April 2, 2019

Recently, Sanya had shared a picture with the rapper which had generated immense curiosity amongst the masses. Hailing from two different fields of entertainment, the two artists presented a volcano of energy in the video and were seen having a blast doing so!

Sanya Malhotra has been formally trained in dance and is an avid performer, proof of which is seen on her social media. The actress posts a lot of fun dance videos on her Instagram handle, which are inspiring enough to choose it as a form of workout.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra dances with joy literally on achieving this Instagram benchmark

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates