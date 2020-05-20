Fans take screenshots from Mahabharat and ask Sumeet Raghvan 'Is this you?'

BR Chopra's Mahabharat, which aired between 1988 and 1990, has returned to the small screen. The epic 139-episode-long series, even after decades of its release is enjoying another successful run on Colors channel, featuring actors Gufi Paintal, Puneet Issar, Nitish Bharadwaj and Rupa Ganguly among others, to overnight stardom. However, there is one more actor who essayed the character of adolescent Sudama and was recognized later for his role. He was none other than actor Sumeet Raghvan, who later rose to fame amongst TV audience as Sahil Sarabhai with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Sumeet was 16 when he played the character of Krishna's friend, Sudama in Mahabharat. As a teen, he had no inkling that the show will create history. Sharing about his experience, Sumeet said, "I was very young when I bagged the role, and as excited as any new kid on the block. I was quite skinny at the time, probably that's why I got the role! (laughs)."

He further added, "We had barely shot for 3 to 4 days and I remember shooting the Sandipani Ashram portions in Film City and the rain dance sequence at Chena creek. Back then, I did not realize that I was going to be a part of history. But I do remember seeing Mukesh ji and Nitish ji on the set. They were in their prime then, and I was completely in awe of them."

"Once the episodes were aired again, there was a flurry of questions on my social media. People were taking screenshots of the episode tagging me, asking, 'Is this you? We never knew you were a part of this epic show!' I am happy that I got to work with such revered actors and be a part of a classic like Mahabharat," Sumeet concluded.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news