Fans think this TV actor is Ranbir Kapoor's doppelganger

Shashank Vyas has been flooded with comments about the uncanny resemblance with Ranbir Kapoor

Shashank Vyas

Telly actor Shashank Vyas posted a snapshot on social media. Fans of the Balika Vadhu and Jaana Na Dil Se Door actor found a striking similarity between him and Ranbir Kapoor. Some fans wondered if it was inspired by one of Ranbir Kapoor's looks in Sanju. Shashank Vyas has been flooded with comments about the uncanny resemblance to Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his Ayan Mukerji's superhero film Brahmastra in Mumbai with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Ranbir Kapoor has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character, as Ranbir went to Sanjay Dutt's house to observe his clothes and shoes. The makers gave special attention and dedication to get his look, styling, and body language correct. Hence, Ranbir visited Sanjay's house to observe his things closely, especially the boots with heels that add the typical swag to his walk. Sanju is all set to release on June 29.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt will watch Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju only after its release

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates