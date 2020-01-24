Fans to witness an action-packed week as Baalveer and Aladdin come together to fight evil

Fans will witness an electrifying battle between good and evil as superheroes Baalveer and Aladdin come together to end the dominance of two of the fiercest villains Zafar and Timnasa.

Siddharth Nigam (Aladdin) and Dev Joshi (Baalveer) who are currently shooting together on the sets of Baalveer Returns in Mumbai are cherishing the time they are working together as they prepare for the mega-clash against Timnasa and Zafar.

Talking about the experience of shooting for the crossover, Siddharth Nigam said "The upcoming track is going to be extremely exciting for the fans as both the superheroes Baalveer and Aladdin will unite for the first time on Indian television. The hard work that the entire team is putting to make this happen will be very evident once the crossover goes on air from January 27th onwards."

Dev Joshi too is cherishing his time shooting with Siddharth, "This is the first time the fans will get an opportunity to see Baalveer and Aladdin together. Siddharth and I are good friends and we have a lot of fun on the sets together. He is extremely professional and both of us are having a great time shooting together."

Timnasa, on the hunt to gain the takht – that needs three stones to control the past, present and future, creates a magic portal and travels to Baghdad in search for the second stone. Meanwhile, in Baghdad Zafar is at his evilest best in order to gain the ultimate power and has trapped Ali, only to find out that Ali is actually Aladdin.

Things further intensify as, Timnasa leaves Bhaymar with Zafar and tasks him to activate Medusa, whereas Zafar returns the favour by giving hukum to Ginoo to follow whatever Timnasa tells him. With the evil minds of Timnasa and Zafar combining, the task in front of Baalveer and Aladdin is huge with Ginoo forced to turn evil and is stuck in Kal-Lok.

How will Aladdin's and Baalveer counter this challenge from Zafar and Timnasa? Will Timnasa succeed in gaining the second stone or will Zafar destroy Baghdad? The upcoming week will reveal it all as an action-packed week full of drama, suspense and exuberance beckons.

