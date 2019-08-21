Fans travel far to meet Nia Sharma on the sets of Jamai Raja 2.0

television

he news of Ravi and Nia Sharma returning onscreen together has created a lot of excitement among their fans and the actors, in turn, have been actively reaching out to them on social media.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur are currently busy filming in Puducherry for Jamai Raja 2.0, a digital spin-off of the popular show Jamai Raja, which aired from 2014 to 2017 on Zee TV. Jamai Raja was widely appreciated by the audience and was followed by viewers across India.

The news of Ravi and Nia returning onscreen together has created a lot of excitement among their fans and the actors, in turn, have been actively reaching out to them on social media. Fans have also been catching up on their updates and many of them have been reaching the sets of Jamai Raja 2.0 in Puducherry where the show is currently being shot.

Many fans came all the way from Chennai to meet Nia and got her gifts, friendship bands and a pre-birthday cake, for her birthday is in September. Nia was touched with their gesture and spent some time interacting with her fans. They tied her a friendship band, congratulated her on Jamai Raja completing five years and also asked her about her birthday plans. The fans clicked pictures with Nia and the actress even posted these on her social media.

Jamai Raja 2.0 is a fast-paced and edgy web show. It is a romantic-thriller releasing on September 10 exclusively on ZEE5.

Also read: Telly Tattle: Priyank Sharma mobbed by female fans; Karan Patel misses home

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates