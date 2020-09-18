Search

Fans trend #11yearsofSplendidWanted sharing their excitement for Salman Khan's Wanted

Published: 18 September, 2020 20:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As Wanted clocked 11 successful years today fans couldn't contain their excitement and started trending #11yearsofSplendidWanted

Salman Khan
Salman Khan

Remember the time when the dialogue of Salman from the movie Wanted which said, "Maine Ek Baar Jo Commitment Kar Di, Phir Me Apne Aap Ki Bhi Nahi Sunta" took over the entire nation? Well, it's been over a decade for the film and still that dialogue and the movie hasn't lost it's charm and the special place it made in our hearts.

As the movie clocked 11 successful years today fans couldn't contain their excitement and started trending #11yearsofSplendidWanted

Check out some of their tweets below!

Salman has now once again re-united with Prabhudeva for his upcoming film Radhe and we can't wait to see what this actor-director duo has cooking!

