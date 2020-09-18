Fans trend #11yearsofSplendidWanted sharing their excitement for Salman Khan's Wanted

Remember the time when the dialogue of Salman from the movie Wanted which said, "Maine Ek Baar Jo Commitment Kar Di, Phir Me Apne Aap Ki Bhi Nahi Sunta" took over the entire nation? Well, it's been over a decade for the film and still that dialogue and the movie hasn't lost it's charm and the special place it made in our hearts.

As the movie clocked 11 successful years today fans couldn't contain their excitement and started trending #11yearsofSplendidWanted

Check out some of their tweets below!

A Game Changer for Bollywood..There was this full decade of Romantic Movies domination and then came Salman Khan's Wanted which not just started a new trend in Bollywood but also revived the fortunes of single screens and brought back the Mass Cinema.



//One of my top fav film of #SalmanKhan from this onwards his Blockbuster journey started & till today! #Wanted had such a rocking story & action and Swag & Badass dialogues by Bhaijaan! Now #Radhe is back with super Lean & dashing actions..



"Ek Baar Jo Maine Commitment Kardi To Uske Baad Main Khudki Bhi Nhi Sunta"



This Dialogue is More Popular than many Big stars of B-Town.



When @BeingSalmanKhan delivers a Dialogue, Whole Nation repeats it for years.



Salman has now once again re-united with Prabhudeva for his upcoming film Radhe and we can't wait to see what this actor-director duo has cooking!

