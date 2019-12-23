Fans trend Siddhant Chaturvedi owing to his stellar debut year

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

One can definitely say that Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most promising newcomers of the year because of the noise he created with his performance in his debut film Gully Boy. Owing to his performance the actor is known for his on-screen character "MC Sher".

Not only the movie, but Siddhant Chaturvedi acting was critically acclaimed. Gully Boy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Category. pic.twitter.com/xHXDwJ5gMC — Mohd Raqib (@Marval1998) December 23, 2019

Within a few months of his debut, the actor was roped in to lend his voice for the character of Chris Hemsworth for the Hindi version of Men In Black. As we come to the end of 2019, we look back to the debutants of the year and Siddhant has made his mark owing to which the fans have been tweeting about it due to which the keyword "Siddhant Chaturvedi" started trending.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Indian actor born in Ballia(Uttar Pradesh) have to appreciate ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/eV2hty4QmT pic.twitter.com/anNjo2QCxs — Bhavna (@theBTSfangirl_) December 23, 2019

The actor has been on a winning spree in the awards functions throughout the year with the titles he has been honored for his debut. Siddhant has bagged the titles of "Breakthrough actor of the year", "Fresh Face of the year", "Most Promising Newcomer" and "New Comer of the year".

The actor already has a fan base as his OTT Debut with Inside Edge was much appreciated and with Gully Boy it has been growing.

Still can't believe MC Sher was Siddhant Chaturvedi first role in a movie! Staggeringly Amazing! The Best Find of the Year! pic.twitter.com/EykrQceYTD — Shireen (@high_by_the_sea) December 23, 2019

2020, looks super bright for Siddhant with his upcoming projects. The actor will be seen romancing Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's next which is backed by Dharma productions and in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli which is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates