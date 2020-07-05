Fans wish MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi on their 10th wedding anniversary
The couple have a daughter, Ziva, who was born on February 6, 2015. The family have been staying at their farmhouse in Ranchi throughout the time that the country has been under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic
Former India captain MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi completed 10 years as husband and wife on Saturday. The pair tied the knot on July 4, 2010 in Dehradun. The wedding was done in a private ceremony and few had knowledge of the ceremony happening.
Walking together for 10 years has been a team work . Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer. Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those! Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love! ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ Celebrating this day by being grateful to our parents, siblings, relatives and friends. Missing our loving and caring friends who have been our strong support system at all times. Thank you to all the loving fans, without them the journey would be blandðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
Dhoni is approaching the twilight years of his illustrious career and hasn't played for the Indian team since their 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on July 10, 2019. Yet, he remains one of the biggest names of the sport in the country and the couple were wished by many fans on their special day on Saturday.
One fan's post read: Dhoni : Will you marry me Sakshi ? Sakshi : Are you sure Mahi ? Dhoni : As sure as I'm getting a century in the next match ! Happy Anniversary Mahi and Sakshi ??! @msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat #HappyAnniversayMahiandSakshi"
"Happy 10th marriage anniversary Mahi-Sakshi #MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni #marriageanniversary," said another with pictures of the couple during their wedding and in the years since.
Unlike most fellow cricketers, Dhoni has largely receded from the public eye during the lockdown, appearing largely in Instagram posts made on Sakshi or Ziva's page.
