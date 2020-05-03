Fantastic places and where to find them

Arko Saha, architect, practising illustrator and graphic designer

"We rarely realise the importance of the city we live in and how much it manifests within us, until we stay away from it. At a time of crisis, the feeling is heightened. I realise that the city itself has been as much home to us as the four walls inside which I am trapped right now. By a city, I mean its streets, its noisy markets, crowded stations, the buildings both, old and new, its parks of laughter and joy and most importantly, its people. A city without its people is no city at all. Our home stands empty and desolate right now. Even the introvert in me longs to step out in the crowds and be amidst my people. Colaba, for me, is one such place in Bombay. I have this map in an attempt to translate a city that has not just been a place for me, but home, an emotion."

@arkoded; arkosaha.com

Shrutika Manivannan, architect and graphic designer

"The quarantine has made us all a little nostalgic, and grateful for the things we once took for granted. Having been under lockdown since March, I have begun missing something as simple as the main Link Road that passes through Malad, with all its noise, chaos and messiness. It's the road that I decided would cut through my map. I have lived here all my life and have walked down this road countless number of times over the last 20 years. But, never has it held the appeal that it does right now. For me, this is home, and I can't wait to see it in a different light, once the lockdown lifts."

@sausagefingershru; behance.net/shrutikamanivannan

Nikita Braggs, self-taught graphic designer

"Since I grew up in Bandra, my most precious memories are of this suburb. After I got married, I moved to Andheri, but I still miss Bandra. Every weekend, my husband and I ride there on his scooter; it's something I look forward to, all week. The map marks my favourite places and some landmarks too. Once the lockdown lifts, I can see myself jump on the scooty and set off. I can't wait to enjoy the delicious snack at Hearsch Bakery and the street pani puri, followed by some shopping and church-hopping, before enjoying the cool breeze at the Bandstand promenade. I also hope to spend time with my parents. The wait is making these moments seem priceless. Once a Bandraite, always a Bandraite.'

@nikitabraggs; behance.net/nikitabraggs

Norzin Norbhu, graphic designer

"I have illustrated Darjeeling, because it is home for me, in every sense of the word. I grew up surrounded by the mountains and on my way back from school, I remember picking up leaves and flowers. A lot of my artwork is inspired by nature because Darjeeling was surrounded by so much greenery. I always want to carry a bit of my home in my art."

@noriiart; noriiart.com

