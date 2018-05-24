Farah Khan has adorable birthday wish for 'above average' husband Shirish Kunder

It's Farah Khan's husband, Shirish Kunder's birthday, and the filmmaker has a beautiful wish for him

Ace choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has an adorable birthday wish for 'above average' husband Shirish Kunder, who turned 45 on Thursday, May 24. Taking to social media, Farah wished her husband in the most adorable manner. "Happy birthday to an above average husband, but the Best Dad my kids could have!! @shirishkunder .. ur a rare one(sic)!"



Well, knowing 53-year-old's wit, one doesn't expect a normal birthday wish from her.

Shirish Kunder is a filmmaker and has also worked as an editor in over several films. He met Farah on the sets of her film Main Hoon Na. Kunder's directorial debut was with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta's film Jaan-E-Mann (2006). Before stepping into the world of glitz and glamour, Shirish worked as an electronic engineer with a reputed phone company for four years.

Apart from this, he is also known for his humour; the art of punching it hard without getting hurt. Here are a few quotes from him that just prove the above-said statement.

"Idiots are always enthusiastic about everything because no matter what life experiences they've gone through, they've learnt nothing, and can still foresee nothing."

"Lowering your standards won't make your battles easier. You will only be fighting with dirtier people."

"Forgive people. Or just move on to other people. There are enough people in this world."

"Isn't it logical that those who believe only in certain religions and castes should focus on running closed groups instead of an entire nation that will have people from all religions and castes?"

Farah Khan and Shirish have been married for 14 years now. They tied the knot in 2004 and have triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva Kunder.

