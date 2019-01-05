Farah Khan is a huge a fan of Vicky Kaushal

television

Farah Khan

Actor Vicky Kaushal has a fan in choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who has worked with his father, stunt director Shyam Kaushal. Comedian Sunil Grover along with Farah featured on StarPlus' "Kanpur Waale Khuranas" with celebrity guests Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, who will soon be seen in the film "Uri".

Vicky was pleasantly surprised when his father Shyam Kaushal and brother Sunny joined him. Farah said: "I am a big fan of Vicky's work and I am blown away by his incredible performances in each of his films, he just keeps growing with every movie."

Whether it is "Love Per Square Foot", "Lust Stories", "Sanju" or "Raazi" -- 2018 proved to be a game changer for Vicky. Farah has some good memories of working with his father Shyam.

Praising him, he said: "Shyamji is one of the most humble and calm people I have ever met. It is amazing to work with him and is always fun-filled when he is around." The show airs on StarPlus.

