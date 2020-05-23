Search

Farah Khan knits up a storm; makes a 'multipurpose knitted piece' for son Czar

Updated: May 23, 2020, 12:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Farah Khan's attempt to make a hair-band failed, but she ended up making something she referred to as a multi-purpose band.

Farah Khan; her son Czar
It's not only Kajol who has been knitting amid the lockdown and making a dress for daughter Nysa and a pullover for son Yug, Farah Khan is at it too.

While Kads is a pro and knows how to knit one, purl one to make textured patterns, the choreographer-filmmaker still has a long way to go. Khan's attempt to make a hair-band failed, but she ended up making something she referred to as a multi-purpose band.

Sharing a couple of photos, Farah Khan wrote, "Is it a Mask?? Is it a hairband!!? My multipurpose knitted piece of mothers lov is finally done! See how happy my son looks wearing it #czar #knitknitknit #maakapyaar"

Son Czar sportingly modelled for mommy dearest's labour of love. He wore it as a beanie as well as a mask. Khan is glad her efforts did not go waste.

