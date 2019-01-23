Farah Khan Kunder shares a #ThrowbackTuesday picture with SRK, Hrithik Roshan and Gauri Khan

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan shared the screen space together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and now, Farah Khan has shared a pretty picture with Gauri in the frame

Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Gauri Khan and Hrithik Roshan/picture courtesy: Farah Khan Kunder's Instagram account

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan Kunder are BFFs since forever! The choreographer-director shared a pretty picture with the King of Bollywood, along with Gauri Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the frame. This #ThrowbackTuesday picture is one of a kind, do you ask why? Farah shared a picture with young SRK, Hrithik and Gauri Khan in it, and these friends are out on a tuk-tuk drive.

Farah Khan captioned it: "Tuesday throwback!! New year s eve.. Only in Koh Samoi could @iamsrk @hrithikroshan @gaurikhan travel in a TukTuk..#memories #2003#nighttoremember @putlu @udayc sorryyyyy ul we're sitting on the opposite side [sic]"

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in a biopic based on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The film has been tentatively titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha.

SRK is said to be doing a rethink about Salute/Saare Jahaan Se Achcha as Zero, which proved to be a damp squib, also saw his character travel to space. He is in no mood to experiment. Add to this Farhan Akhtar's statement that he will make an announcement soon. It is being said that SRK is more keen to do Don 3.

