Farah Khan reunites with Malaika Arora, shares a candid picture on Instagram

Farah Khan and Malaika Arora go a long way. The duo collaborated for the first time in 1998 for Mani Ratnam's Dil Se for the iconic song, Chaiyya Chaiyya. They also worked together in Housefull 2 and Dabangg. And now, the ace choreographer took to her Instagram account to share a candid picture with her.

The picture was clicked on the sets of India's Best Dancer, the show Arora co-judges. She was tested positive for COVID-19 recently and was replaced by Nora Fatehi for a few episodes. She's now back on the sets hale and hearty. And both Farah and Malaika posed candidly for the camera.

Farah Khan began her career in choreography in Bollywood with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992 and went on to do films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Virasat, Dil Se, Barsaat, Waqt Hamara Hai, Dabangg, Housefull 2. And as a director, she has made films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.

She's now gearing up for the remake of the 1982-starrer Satte Pe Satta. The original had Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. It's yet to be revealed who stars in the remake.

