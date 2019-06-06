Farhan Akhtar admires the popular music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar said that he admires the way Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy take to each project with a blank slate

Having collaborated with musician trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy over and over again since Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar says he admires the way they take to each project with a blank slate.

"Noticing their commitment and excitement each time they step inside the studio, is a learning experience. They may have created over a 100 [soundtracks], but with every script, their approach is still different. It's a creative space."

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar, who has been a symbol of sportsmanship through his great body of work in his film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and now Toofan, is currently training to be a boxer for his next.

After being honoured as a special guest representing International Indian Ambassador to the UEFA Football finals in Madrid, the actor who has been treating the audience with back to back workout videos and pictures is back to Toofan prep mode. As the actor is back to Mumbai after his memorable trip to Madrid, Farhan Akhtar is back to work and has started his prep for Toofan.

Farhan is also gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do, which too created a buzz then.

