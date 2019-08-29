Rock On completes 11 years: Ritesh Sidhwani shares throwback poster of the film

bollywood

Rock On poster. Image courtesy: Instagram/@ritesh_sid

Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal starrer Rock On completed 11 years on Thursday. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani marked shared a throwback poster of the film and captioned it as, "Can't believe it's been 11 years already! #11YearsOfRockOn."

Rock On was a movie which was based on the life of four musician friends and how music brings them together and their journey of completing their dream. The film launched the acting career of Farhan Akhtar and he even produced the film. This film was a blockbuster and the music album is something which is still enjoyed by all. Released on August 29, 2008, this musical drama gives us major nostalgia on completing 11 years and will be remembered and appreciated by all.

Farhan Akhtar is as of now prepping for his upcoming action thriller Toofan and fans are super thrilled to witness him in this action avatar.

The star is going an extra mile to get the desired look and has been on a workout spree. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has been actively posting his workout session clips and pictures over his Instagram handle, which is making his fans eager to watch him essay the role of a professional boxer on the big screen. After the slaying, the role of an athlete in his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor's fans are now well assured that they will be enthralled by his power-packed performance in the upcoming movie.

Farhan is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do. The Sky Is Pink also features Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. The film is reportedly based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, played by Wasim, and traces the love story between her parents. After elaborate shooting schedules across London, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot of The Sky Is Pink early in March.

The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres on October 2019.

