Farhan Akhtar: Barriers in the Indian film industry are honing down

regional-cinema

Farhan Akhtar was interacting media at the trailer launch of 'K.G.F: Chapter 1' along with film's lead actor Yash and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani on Wednesday in Mumbai

Farhan Akhtar

Film producer Farhan Akhtar, who is gearing up for the release of 'K.G.F: Chapter 1', as a presenter, has said that barriers in Indian films are honing down every day.

With Indian film industry producing movies in so many languages, there are questions whether the industry has reached a point where the language of the story is not important but the story itself, -- at a time when Akhtar became a presenter of a Kannada film.

"Yeah... I couldn't agree more. I think barriers are honing down every single day and the world is becoming a smaller place. We are enjoying work from cultures and languages which we weren't familiar with many years ago," said Akhtar.

"In digital revolution, we are consuming content without bothering whether it's subtitled or dubbed. Filmmaking eventually is about storytelling. I feel the story of KGF is very strong and it's visually very exciting. Ritesh (Sidhwani) and I are presenters of this film and we are very honoured being part of it and presenting it to the Hindi-speaking audience," said Akhtar.

When asked if he will be seen acting or directing a film, he said, "I am just finishing with Shonali Bose's film called 'The Sky Is Pink.' You will see at some point a mid-next year and beyond that, we will discuss it on some other forum."

'K.G.F: Chapter 1' is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language action-period drama set in the Kolar gold fields. It was written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films.

It is the first instalment in the two-part series, followed by K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

It is releasing on December 21.

Also Read: Like Riteish Deshmukh, Will Farhan Akhtar Budge For Shah Rukh Khan?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever