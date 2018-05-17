Farhan Akhtar condoles flyover collapse deaths

At least 18 persons were killed when a section of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday



Farhan Akhtar

Filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar has expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the flyover collapse in Varanasi. "Heart goes out to all families who have lost loved ones in the flyover collapse in Varanasi. Deepest condolences. Hope there can be a national review of infrastructure that may need repairing or replacing," Farhan tweeted on Wednesday.

At least 18 persons were killed when a section of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Two dozen people were injured in the tragedy near the Cantonment railway station. The flyover was being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation.

