Farhan Akhtar donates 1000 PPE kits for the frontline heroes of Covid 19

Updated: May 14, 2020, 13:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

It is important that everyone maintains a united front and battles the unseen enemy of the virus together by supporting each other and Farhan Akhtar has proved just that by also urging others to donate

Pic courtesy/Farhan Akhtar's Twitter account
Farhan Akhtar, who is a marvellous actor on-screen, has been extremely helpful during the lockdown that has been caused by the pandemic. Since there was a shortage of supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) for people working in the frontline, Farhan Akhtar came to their aid and donated a thousand PPE kits to the frontline heroes who are fighting Covid-19 and also encouraged the people to donate as much as they can.

Farhan inspired people to donate and the actor recently expressed his gratitude towards people who helped make the donation possible. He posted a picture of PPE kits on social media with the caption:

Let’s protect our frontline warriors Smiling face with smiling eyesðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ Jai Hind. @MumbaiPolice @DevenBhartiIPS @TringIndia"

