Farhan Akhtar first Hindi single Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya out now!

Farhan Akhtar has not just penned the song but also crooned and shot a music video for it

Farhan Akhtar in a still from the song

Farhan Akhtar is popularly known as a multi-talented personality in the industry owing to him donnig various hats in the field of cinema and entertainment, acting, directing, producing, singing, writing etc. The actor now takes that to the next level by now releasing his first ever Hindi single as an independent singer.

Sharing the music video, Farhan Akhtar tweeted captioning, "Here we are... from @rochakkohli and myself for you, courtesy the rocking team at @zeemusiccompany #JaaneYeKyunKiya ..

Here we are... from @RochakTweets and myself for you, courtesy the rocking team at @ZeeMusicCompany #JaaneYeKyunKiya .. the official video. Hope you like it. Love. https://t.co/ouLngI6sPD pic.twitter.com/jb2vj6qGH2 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 5, 2018

Titled Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya, the music video showcases Farhan Akhtar at his musical best.

Farhan Akhtar shot for the song in Iceland in June end. Farhan has not just penned the song but also crooned and shot a music video for it.

Watch the song here:

The actor collaborated with Indian composer, instrumentalist and lyricist, Rochak Kohli, who has produced the song. On the film front, Farhan is currently in the midst of shooting for The Sky is Pink.

