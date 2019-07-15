Farhan Akhtar gets quirky as he misses Bagwati

bollywood

Farhan Akhtarwas loved for his role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and with his easy breezy plus fun character, he received accolades from fans, friends and critics

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar has been donning many hats with his artistry and the multi-talented star. The actor took to social media to celebrating 8 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to send love to the people who made this film possible, giving us a look at the picture that won us over. The movie was a success and it gave us major friendship goals and it even got recognition from all over the world.

Love to all amigos and amigas .. you who made the film possible and you who made the film a success in more ways than just… https://t.co/LvrKLT2AwX — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 15, 2019

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara won multiple awards and even now the movie is relatable as it was so ahead of its time. The actor was loved for his role in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and with his easy breezy plus fun character, he received accolades from fans, friends, and critics.

On the work front, the actor is super thrilled for his upcoming role in Toofan and he is all set to stun us once again with his commendable punches and hardcore training. Farhan Akhtar is going an extra mile to get the desired look and has been on a workout spree, to an extent that his benchmarks have been changing every week. Known to follow a strict pattern since the beginning, Farhan is taking methodical acting to an all new level. Time and again, he treats his fans by giving them insights to his workout regime which is widely hailed as inspirational for his fans.

Farhan is also gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do, which too created a buzz then.

The Sky Is Pink also features Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. The film is reportedly based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, played by Wasim, and traces the love story between her parents. After elaborate shooting schedules across London, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot of The Sky Is Pink early in March.

Aisha Chaudhary, whose life the film is based upon, became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres in October 2019.

