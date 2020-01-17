Farhan Akhtar: Glad to be Javed Akhtar's son

Farhan Akhtar counts himself among the fortunate to be celebrated writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar's son. Addressing questions in the wake of his father turning 75, Farhan said, "When you really love and respect a human being, it is difficult to point out one memory. I feel fortunate that he is my father. I have learnt a lot from him about life, work, relationships, culture, etiquettes and languages. I will keep learning from him, so I couldn't have asked for a better person to be my father."

Farhan was interacting with the media at a photo exhibition that showcased the life of his father. Asked if he felt nostalgic after seeing his pictures with his father from his childhood days, he said, "When I saw these pictures with him, it took me back to that time and it reminded me of my childhood. There are few pictures where Zoya [sister] and I are sitting on his lap, so it brought back memories of that photoshoot in our house. It was a different time. It makes you feel good."

