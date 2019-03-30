Farhan Akhtar goes an extra mile to achieve the desired look

bollywood

Stepping into the shoes of a boxer in Toofan, Farhan Akhtar has been following a strict routine to attain the perfect physique for his character

Farhan Akhtar

The star is going an extra mile to get the desired look and has been on a workout spree, to an extent that his measurements are changing every week. Known to follow a strict pattern since the beginning, Farhan is taking methodical acting to an all new level.

Farhan Akhtar has shown his commitment by building enchanting physique for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The actor-director is known for focusing on his roles completely and avoiding any distractions.

Despite being on a holiday, Farhan has not let his routine of workouts and exercises get affected. The actor's dedication towards his work has always been unquestionable.

The actor has recently wrapped the film schedule of his upcoming film The Sky is Pink for which he was shooting at Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Farhan is currently training rigorously as he has begun the prep to slip into his boxer avatar for his next film 'Toofan' which will go on floors soon. The actor has been sweating it out in the gym pumping iron apart from also taking up boxing.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production Gully Boy and is also gearing up for his upcoming 'The Sky Is Pink' where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne Do, as well as Toofan.

