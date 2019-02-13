Why Farhan Akhtar went missing?

bollywood

The producer hopes to catch up with the last leg of promotions of sister Zoya's directorial venture starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar had to give the premiere of his production, Gully Boy, at the Berlin Film Festival, a miss due to his musical pursuits. He launched his solo album, Echoes, in London, recently, which was followed by a round of promotional activities in the UK.

The producer hopes to catch up with the last leg of promotions of sister Zoya's directorial venture starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, he is also prepping for the final schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

Sources reveal that Chopra will head to London to shoot for the next schedule of The Sky Is Pink.

Director Shonali Bose had earlier shared, "This is a film that is extremely close to my heart and I am glad to have such a stellar team on board. This is a dream star cast and I have found the best, most supportive producers in Ronnie and Sid. I am looking forward to a great journey ahead and hoping to give our audiences a truly memorable cinematic experience."

Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner named Roy Kapur Films. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, whereas Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.

Also Read: Finally! Farhan Akhtar confesses his love for Shibani Dandekar publicly

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates