Farhan Akhtar green-lit film in minutes, says Neeraj Pathak

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 08:14 IST | Shaheen Parkar | Mumbai

"After I related the story, Farhan Akhtar had tears in his eyes and said we should make it immediately," said Neeraj Pathak.

Farhan Akhtar and Vashishtha Narayan Singh
Farhan Akhtar and Vashishtha Narayan Singh

A day after news of a biopic on the late mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh being backed by Farhan Akhtar's production house hit headlines, director Neeraj Pathak says the actor gave his nod to it "in three minutes."

"After I related the story, he had tears in his eyes and said we should make it immediately. I have been working on the script for over a year, and spent considerable time in Bihar, with [Singh's]  family," Pathak says. The mathematician's brother Harishchandra Narayan Singh says that though several makers approached the family for the rights of the movie, they were glad to find support in a reputed production house. 

