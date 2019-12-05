Farhan Akhtar green-lit film in minutes, says Neeraj Pathak

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A day after news of a biopic on the late mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh being backed by Farhan Akhtar's production house hit headlines, director Neeraj Pathak says the actor gave his nod to it "in three minutes."

"After I related the story, he had tears in his eyes and said we should make it immediately. I have been working on the script for over a year, and spent considerable time in Bihar, with [Singh's] family," Pathak says. The mathematician's brother Harishchandra Narayan Singh says that though several makers approached the family for the rights of the movie, they were glad to find support in a reputed production house.

