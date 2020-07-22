Farhan Akhtar helps a nine-year-old boy's birthday wish come true

Farhan Akhtar is not just a brilliant actor but has aced his game as a director, producer and has also serves as an inspiration to many for his fierce dedication towards his craft. Recently, Farhan Akhtar helped a nine year old boy achieve his dream on his birthday. The nine year old boy, on his birthday, juggled a football 200 times as a dedication to his idol Luka Modric. Farhan Akhtar retweeted the tweet and ensured that his idol wished him on his birthday.

Luka Modric tweeted on and said, "nice! Thank you @FarOutAkhtar for sharing this. Great kid! Top with upwards arrow above[sic]"

St. Hill tweeted and shared, "Woo hoo! And Luka Modric has seen the video and wished the kid. The kiddo is over the moon. Thank you all for RTing the tweet. Special thanks to @FarOutAkhtar

too. [sic]"

The actor has helped the kid and even during the perilous time of the pandemic, Farhan donated PPE kits and is doing his bit in helping the society in his way. He further urged people to support the healthcare workers by donating and raising funds for the PPE Kits. Farhan Akhtar will be seen next in another sports drama film titled Toofaan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra.

